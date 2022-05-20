Tunisia (agencies)

The Tunisian coast guard rescued 44 illegal immigrants and recovered three bodies, while 10 are still missing after their boat sank off the eastern coast of Tunisia, an official spokesman said yesterday.

“44 people were rescued and 10 are missing, and we have recovered three bodies,” Coast Guard spokesman Husam El-Din Al-Jabali said.

All the migrants are Tunisians, and they set off from the coast of the Sfax governorate and tried to take a boat before it sank towards the Italian coast, according to Jabli.

With the improvement of the weather conditions, the number of illegal immigration attempts of Tunisians and other nationalities of sub-Saharan Africa is increasing from the Tunisian coasts towards the European coasts.

And the Tunisian Navy announced last Saturday that 81 migrants, including a woman, had been rescued after leaving the Libyan coast on a rickety boat.