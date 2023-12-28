Abdullah Abu Deif (Tunisia, Cairo)

Tunisia emerged from the guise of the “Brotherhood” group after 10 years of the “Black Decade” that it spent under the authority of the “Ennahda” movement of the Brotherhood, while the national authorities in the country are currently working on a political and economic reform plan that paves the way for a strong state capable of confronting challenges and terrorism and preventing its return again.

Tunisia is one of the countries that suffered economically and politically due to the dominance of the “Ennahda” movement, which experts considered the main reason for the revolution against the “group” system and the holding of parliamentary elections that brought national forces to parliament and laid strong foundations for an integrated economy and new laws that allow participation for all on the basis of one nation and establish Tunisia is in the lead.

According to Fitch, the economic credit rating agency, the Tunisian economy has witnessed great reform efforts, especially with regard to controlling public expenditures and reforming the tax system by reducing the state budget deficit from 6.9% in 2022 to 5.8% in 2023.

Tunisian political analyst Nizar Al-Jlidi said that the past months have proven that Tunisia is for all Tunisians and cannot be limited to a specific faction. Therefore, the current authorities are working with the participation of all national forces to find economic and political laws that consolidate this rule to prevent the presence of a specific faction that once again monopolizes the state.

Al-Jalidi added in a statement to Al-Ittihad, “The Tunisians understood the lesson well, and it is not possible during any upcoming electoral entitlement, the first of which is the presidential elections next year, to return to previous choices, especially to the Brotherhood, which was removed by correcting Tunisia’s modern path.”

The political analyst pointed out that the upcoming electoral elections are expected to produce new forms and a different generation with the decline in the strength of the political parties that lost the battle during the last period, as recent years have revealed the truth about the Brotherhood’s “Nahda” movement, which exploited “corrupt money” to win the votes of the needy.

He said: “Tunisians have realized that politics is about proposals and solutions, unlike previous years, when it became impossible for the Brotherhood to return to power again, or even the old faces in the elections, which is expected to produce a new generation of politicians who themselves need more training, effort and perseverance.” ».

Tunisia took positive economic reform measures, as the Central Bank announced a reduction in the balance of payments deficit at the end of July 2023 to 2,814 million dinars ($900 million), while data from the National Institute of Statistics on foreign trade revealed a decrease in imports of several luxury products in the context of combating… The indiscriminate supply that harmed the economy during the “Black Decade”.

For her part, Tunisian political activist Badra Gaaloul said: “A new generation began to form since 2019 and the revolution against the Brotherhood, as Tunisia began a new, different period far from the old faces, most importantly the removal of the Brotherhood and exposing their lies.”

Qaloul added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that “the Brotherhood will not return to power again after it has been proven that it committed terrorist acts and corruption, and therefore it faces confusion that prevents it from being able to achieve gains and win in any future elections, even after many years, which means on the ground that it will end in Tunisia”.