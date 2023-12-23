Tunisia (agencies)

Yesterday, the security authorities in Tunisia announced the arrest of 19 terrorist elements, including four women, who were sentenced to prison, during a security campaign, hours before an election aimed at forming local and regional councils.

The National Guard Administration reported that the detainees are being pursued on charges of “belonging to a terrorist organization” and are wanted by security and judicial bodies, adding that the terrorist elements have been sentenced to prison sentences ranging from eight months to six years.

Yesterday, Tunisian security units arrested 3 terrorist elements in Beja, Nabeul and Manouba, indicating in a statement that those arrested belong to a terrorist organization, and judicial rulings were issued against them.

Recently, the Tunisian authorities intensified inspections and tracking of terrorist elements with the aim of controlling the security situation, at a time when the country is preparing today to hold elections for the Council of Regions and Regions.

Yesterday, Tunisia entered a period of electoral silence, hours before a democratic election aimed at forming local, regional and regional councils.

Since 2011, Tunisia has witnessed attacks launched by terrorist groups that led to the killing of dozens of policemen, foreign tourists, and others.

However, in the past few years, the Tunisian authorities have managed to arrest or kill a number of the most prominent leaders of these groups.