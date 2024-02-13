Tunisia (agencies)

The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights counted about 1,313 migrants who were killed or went missing off the Tunisian coast during the year 2023, a record number that the country had never recorded before.

Forum official Islam Al-Gharbi said, “There are 1,313 victims and missing persons on the Tunisian coast, a number that Tunisia has not witnessed since the beginning of this phenomenon, and it is equivalent to about half of the victims and missing persons in the Mediterranean Sea.”

More than 2,498 people were killed or missing in 2023 in the central Mediterranean, a 75% increase on the previous year, according to the International Organization for Migration. Tunisia, along with Libya, represents the main starting point for thousands of migrants seeking to reach Europe. April recorded the highest number of victims and missing persons, reaching 373, according to the forum’s statistics.

Incidents of boats carrying migrants sinking off the Tunisian coast are frequent. Last Monday, the Tunisian Coast Guard announced the loss of 17 migrants who set out a week ago in an illegal migration operation from the coast of the Tunisian Bizerte Governorate (north).

Thirteen migrants also died, and 27 others went missing off the eastern coast of Tunisia after their boat sank, a judicial spokesman said last Thursday. Earlier, Tunisia called for “greater international solidarity in the field of combating irregular migration,” stressing its commitment to protecting all migrants on its territory. This came during a meeting in Geneva between Nabil Ammar, Tunisian Foreign Minister, and Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, according to a statement by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry.

The Tunisian Foreign Ministry said, “Ammar renewed Tunisia’s demand for greater solidarity and strengthening international cooperation in the field of combating irregular migration as it is a shared responsibility that no country can bear alone.”

She added that Ammar “confirmed the commitment of the Tunisian authorities to protect all migrants who are on its territory, while respecting their rights.” For her part, Pope expressed her “understanding of the difficulties and challenges facing Tunisia in combating illegal immigration and welcomed the initiatives taken by Tunisia in this context.”

cooperation

She stressed that “strengthening legal means for immigration, as well as development projects in marginalized areas, remains the best resort to confront the dangers of illegal immigration,” according to the same source.

Pope expressed “the organization’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Tunisia in order to increase voluntary returns, and to play a more effective mediating role between European and African countries in order to encourage regular migration, according to an approach based on the common interest.”

On an almost weekly basis, the Tunisian authorities announce thwarting attempts at irregular migration to the coasts of Europe and arresting hundreds of migrants, from Tunisia or other African countries.