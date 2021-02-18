Ten years ago, a revolution broke out in Tunisia after the suicide of a young unemployed man. The popular revolt will lead to the fall of the current regime and the flight of President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. A wind of hope then blows over the country. Yet ten years later, the moderate Islamist Ennahdha party is increasingly contested. In addition, the economic crisis and unemployment particularly affect young people. Strikes and demonstrations are increasing.

“There is a governance problem. Our political system is a parliamentary hybrid system in which the president has some strong prerogatives. This system has encouraged political instability for the past ten years. In addition, the 20 years in power of Ben Ali killed the political life of this country and did not encourage the emergence of a political class “, details Donia Kaouach, president of think tank “Tunisiennes fières”, in the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Wednesday February 17th.