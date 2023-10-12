BRUSSELS. The Memorandum of Understanding with Tunisia, signed by the European Commission at the urging of the Italian government, is not only proving to be a failure on all fronts, but even risks turning into a boomerang. As confirmed by a spokesperson for the EU executive a the print, Tunis physically returned the 60 million funds that Brussels had paid in recent weeks. But that’s not all: speaking to local media, Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar threatened to publicly reveal “information that is not in their interest”. A gesture in response to the move of European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, who a week ago had published on the social network «X» the official letter with which the Tunisian government had communicated the account number into which to pay the sum, challenging him: «If not you want the money, give it back.” No sooner said than done.

A real slap that marks a new peak in the diplomatic crisis that exploded in recent weeks, during which President Kais Saied first rejected a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament and then canceled the meeting with EU officials who had organized a mission to Tunis to discuss the application of the Memorandum, the agreement signed last July in the presence of Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Dutch colleague Mark Rutte.

Tunisia has expressed its discontent on several occasions over the delays in the payment of the funds provided for by the agreement (105 million for the management of migratory flows and 150 million in economic support for the budget) and during the summer there was an increase of landings. Last September 22, the Commission announced with great fanfare the allocation of 127 million euros “to support the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding”, although in reality the executive led by Ursula von der Leyen made a sort of three card game.

Of the 127 million announced, 60 million are part of a previous aid package for post-Covid economic recovery, while only 67 million are linked to the management of migratory flows. Not only that: of these, only 42 million are part of the immigration chapter of the Memorandum signed in July, while the remaining 25 million had already been allocated in 2022. A sleight of hand that immediately sparked Saied’s anger: «We don’t accept the ‘alms”.

The transfer from Brussels still left on October 3, but the following day the Foreign Minister of Tunis, Nabil Ammar, revealed that he had not accepted the sum. At that point Commissioner Varhelyi – the same one who in recent days unleashed chaos by announcing again on “X” the stoppage of funds to the Palestinians, later denied by the Commission itself – replied to the Tunisian on social networks, asking him to return the money and publishing the letter with which the Minister of Economy had provided the bank details for the payment. An act defined as serious by Tunis. «If this were to happen again, we will reveal other realities that are not in their interest – Ammar told the local press -. Tunisia does not beg anyone and the world is not limited to this or that partner.” Last September 25, Ammar himself flew to Moscow to meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov, with whom he signed a trade agreement: Russia will send its tourists to Tunisia, which in exchange will import Russian wheat. —

