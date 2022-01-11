Just when you thought “BMW” paired with “getsie” wasn’t trending anymore on Twitter, tuner Zacoe comes up with a transformation of the M8 Gran Coupé that’s, say, a shot at viral status. Come on, it’s not that bad, but it fits fairly well into the ‘just do it’.

Rather leave the BMW M8 GC alone. Together with the BMW M5, it is the last really good-looking M-car with a logically proportioned grille. Speaking of proportions, what do you think of the position of the new carbon fiber spoiler on the tailgate? Bit crazy, isn’t it?

More carbon fiber under the Zacoe BMW M8 GC

There is also a carbon fiber front splitter, a rear diffuser made of the same stuff and in the middle Zacoe puts side skirts. You guessed it: also made of carbon fiber. The rims under the Zacoe BMW M8 GC also seem to be one or two trends behind. Zacoe does not do anything to the power, so that remains 620 hp.

As we said, the Zacoe BMW M8 GC isn’t exactly an act of terror for anyone with working pupils, but it isn’t necessarily an improvement either. Keep the money in your pocket and use it when you need new tires again.