The person responsible for the new nose is an ex-Mercedes designer.

Compared to a BMW iX and XM, the M3 and M4 are true beauties, but the nose is still a bit hard. You get used to it… but there are simply better solutions. The good news is: there is now a nicer solution and you can actually order it.

We owe that to tuner ADRO. They made us feel good about a week and a half ago with sketches and a clay model, but now we can see the end result. The tuner reveals their unofficial facelift of the BMW M4.

ADRO has done the impossible: the kidneys are still very large and striking, but they look a lot better. By making the kidneys flatter and wider, the M4 suddenly doesn’t look like an Angry Pig anymore.

before after

Interesting detail: ADRO’s chief designer, Davis Lee, comes from Mercedes. There he drew the imposing Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. BMW would have done well to steal him from Mercedes, as it turns out.

ADRO remains a tuner, so they will not stop at a facelift of the M4. They also have side skirts, a spoiler and a diffuser for the BMW M3 and M4 on offer. But of course you can also just say: just give me the front bumper. Don’t make them difficult.

You can now pre-order the front bumper at ADRO. The starting price is normally $3,500 and now temporarily $3,100. With the current dollar rate we don’t even have to convert this, nice and easy. So you can fix the design of your BMW M4 for a mere 3 grand. That sounds like a great deal.

