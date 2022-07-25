The specialist from tuning XS he started working on the new one Opel Astra plug-in hybridmaking a beautiful show car with white bodywork, glossy black roof and black decorations generates a maximum system power of 133 kW / 180 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. In addition, this 5-door car in the top of the range trim Ultimate is equipped with numerous cutting-edge technologies, such as the Pure Panelthe digital driving position, ei Intelli-Lux LED Pixel Light active headlights, in addition to AGR-certified sports front seats. This project is part of the collaboration with XS Carnight.

Hybrid Opel Astra tuned, features

The XS Carnight team has equipped the Opel Astra with the “GRINDS air suspension” and the height sensors of “Carstyle me”, combined with the original shock absorbers. THE 20-inch forged rims (for demonstration purposes only) from the American manufacturer “RVNT Forged” stand out in the side view.

Opel Astra Plug-in Hybrid tuning by XS Carnight

Finally, the unmistakable appearance of this show car is complemented by sports decals like those available on Opel Accessoriesapplied to the sides and windscreen of the car.

Opel Astra hybrid tuning XS Carnighr

In the collaboration between XS Carnight and Opel – which celebrates its 160th anniversary this year – the Opel Astra show car will be the protagonist of the event XS Carnight “20 Years of XSCN” which will take place on 29-30 July at Berlin Olympic Stadium.

20-inch forged rims in the tuning made by XS Carnight

The next stop in a series of events is on 17 September with the XS Carnight at the Lake Wörthersee in Austria.

Photo Opel Astra Plug-in Hybrid tuning XS Carnight

