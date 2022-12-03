Adjusting Ferraris remains a thorny issue for some enthusiasts. Even if it’s just really cool, like these two modified Ferraris at the Essen Motorshow.

You can consider Ferrari as an immortal brand. The notoriety and history of their sports cars are unmissable by any car enthusiast. Most of that, of course Il Commendatore himself: Enzo Ferrari. The founder remained a key figure for the brand until his death in ’88. However, Enzo was very fond of the standard recipe of a Ferrari. Before the F40 it was actually crazy that you would choose a color other than Rosso Corsa and third party modifications are certainly not what he wanted.

Modifications

Many projects where a Ferrari was used as a basis have therefore been greeted with a cease and desistletter, kindly requesting that you gift your project with a one-way shredder ticket. In any case, it still doesn’t stop people from modifying Ferraris. That’s why we found a few modified Ferraris at the Essen Motorshow.

Ferrari 355

The first modified Ferrari of the day is this F355 Berlinetta. In fact, it is still quite subtle. Yet you can clearly see what’s going on: the F355 has been lowered considerably and the wheels have received a good portion of camber. The wheels in question are Rotiform rims type TUF-R. There’s a black F355 in the US on the exact same wheels and more or less the same lowering, so it’s a popular choice.

Ferrari 512 TR

So the F355 is not black but red, and that is a nice bridge to the next of the modified Ferraris of the Essen Motorshow. We put it up a notch, because a little more has happened to this red Ferrari 512 TR.

The 512 TR, the ‘facelift’ of the original Testarossa, is fitted with a Liberty Walk widebody. That means extra large wheel arches, splitters and lowering on the bumpers all around with pop rivets and in this case a generous portion of lowering and camber as an extra.

You can, so to speak, not put a credit card between the bumpers and the ground, that’s how low this Ferrari 512 TR is. That is with the help of air suspension (airride), by the way, it must remain fun. A set of deep multi-spoke rims completes the 512 TR.

Choose

We also put the question to you: modifying Ferraris like here in Essen, is that allowed? And if so, would you immediately go for the heaviest with a 512 TR Liberty Walk or is a lowered F355 with a set of rims also allowed?

