Mexico.- Jose Ramon Lopez Beltraneldest son of AMLOmade a call prior to the election day this Sunday, to invite citizens to participate in the exercise of Revocation of Mandate who was promoted by his father.

Through his Twitter account, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltraninvited Mexicans to go to the polls, recalling that their participation is necessary for the movement of the call to continue Fourth Transformationa movement led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Tomorrow participatory democracy will be consolidated in Mexico. These changes are an important part of the fourth transformation of public life in our country. The people put in and the people take away. This Sunday we have to go out and vote #Revocation of Mandate”

Read more: Revocation of mandate: AMLO goes to his box to vote in citizen consultation

The publication of Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran on social networks had more than 1,200 comments, many in support of the President Andres Manuel and to him, however, another large number of messages against the president’s son were also recorded, above all, questioning his income and standard of living, especially linked to the case of the famous “Grey House” in Houston.

question lifestyle

Some of the comments included remarks that the box where he would vote Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran was located in Houston, accompanied by images of the “Grey House” of the controversy. Other users questioned him how he made him “to be a millionaire in 2 years”.

“How much do you earn, what do you work at, where do you work?” they questioned him, as well as others who asked him for “the recipe” to become a millionaire in a few years. As well as these messages against López Beltrán, others were added in support of the president’s son and the government of his father.

Users of the social network wasted no time launching themselves against the son of AMLO, pointing out alleged acts of corruption, pointing out that the house he lived in Houston is owned by Baker Hughes, a company linked to Petróleos Mexicanos.

Read more: Extraordinary session of the INE on consultation of revocation of mandate

On his Twitter account, José Ramón López Beltrán has a posted message in which he denies the accusations of corruption linked to the “gray house” of Houston, which has more than 3,400 comments, both negative and supportive.