Puebla.- In the middle of February and several weeks after the holiday season, the Christmas tree of the municipality of San Pedro Cholula in the state of Puebla it continues in the middle of the square and although it is no longer lit at night, it has caused laughter on social networks among residents and Internet users.

Everything seems to indicate that the City Council of San Pedro Cholula you have forgotten that the Christmas tree does not take down by itselfand it is that it remains standing while the months continue to pass and has even witnessed the tamaliza of Candelaria Day, if it continues in the same way it may even reach Valentine’s Day or Holy Week.

And it is that social networks do not forgive, much less if it is about government errors regardless of whether it is municipal, state or federal, they are responsible for remembering it just to laugh more at the situation.

The City Council of San Pedro Cholula is led by the municipal president of the National Action Party (PAN), Paola Angon Silva, and although no authority has commented on the matter, the situation is still a source of ridicule.

“Today in Cholula christmas is here to stay… truth Doña Paola Angon” is read on social networks as a joke and it is that despite the fact that in the rest of the Town Halls the Christmas tree was removed at the beginning of January, it seems that in San Pedro Cholula it will remain all year .

It has even been a reason to remember those houses where the Christmas decorations are not removed despite the end of the holidays.

The Christmas tree is 20 meters high and was lit for the first time on December 3, 2021 in an event where citizens were invited to experience the magic of Christmas, the Christmas Village was also inaugurated, which had an investment of 2 million pesos, which even had an ecological ice rink.