He Real Betis Basketball He stays with TENDE. This has been transmitted by the Verdiblanca entity in a statement through its social networks: «Babatunde Olumuyiwa will continue to be part of the real basketball until the end of the season. Your delivery and experience They will continue to add to help fulfill the main objective of the season, ”says the concise message of the club. At 2:00 p.m. on February 28, the deadline to sign players from other teams of the First Febalthough the market does not close for the second category of Spanish basketball.

There is an extra month, Until March 31for the incorporation of players from other leagues. So it is still possible to move in other wastings and surely Betis Basketball, which has made in these weeks some attempt that has not been completed, will remain vigilant in order to strengthen a squad that between injuries and sanctions have fallen short of troops in many meetings.

In fact, with the sanction of Radoncicyou have been summoned to canterano Ruiz fuck to comply with the regulatory quotas after the departures of Pablo Marín and Adria Domenech. Although it has very quality pieces, Betis Basketball presents margin of improvement both in the perimeter and in the boards and an extra help, vigor, it seems most necessary before the size of the challenge of the ascent. The team is fourth with 16 wins after 21 days.

Tunde, which meets his second stage in Seville after the 2019 rise, was The second incorporation made by Betis with the season started after Hansel Atancewhich barely lasted a month defending the Verdiblanca shirt. The Sierra Leone pivot will do it, on the other hand, until the end of the course after arriving in January under the formula of a extensive proceeding contract.









Without Radoncic, greater prominence

In its five league meetings (it also participated in the semifinal of the Spanish Cup against the Monbús Obradoiro) averages 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in about 15 minutes on average with 61% in the shot of two. Radoncic’s loss opened a larger window in the rotation and his minutes grew considerably. Gonzalo García de Vitoria has matched him with Kasibabu And both Africans have commented well, contributing intensity, defense and rebounds on the boards.

In Oviedo, on the last day before the break through the FIBA ​​window, Tunde was erected in the best pivot of Betis Basketball with 14 points, five rebounds and 19 assessment credits. The Verdiblancos play again this Sunday. They will do so in San Pablo (12.00) against Inveready Gipuzkoa Basket in a duel in which tribute will be paid to a legend of the club as bent Benito.