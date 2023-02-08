Throughout history, proper food preservation has been a fundamental factor for our survival as a society. When refrigeration was not available, ingenuity had to be sharpened to find ways to keep food in good condition. These techniques allowed the development of new flavors and textures in the products, shaping over time the gastronomic imprint of an entire culture. The best-known example may be Serrano ham, but the same thing happens with products preserved in fat: both pork loin in lard and tuna respond to ways of properly storing food that have ended up becoming authentic delicatessen and the image of certain circumstances. of our culture.

Preparing this dish is relatively simple. Basically we need the fresh tuna and the Iberian pork fat. Adding spices is a matter of taste, but, of course, it adds more if it is well seasoned. The choice of spices that I make goes through what I consider basic together with a clear personal preference: cumin, coriander grains, orange peel and tomato paste, in my opinion, make up a very interesting profile for these bites. The addition of olive oil makes a technological sense, since it adds creaminess to the fat once it solidifies from the cold.

The possible alternatives with this dish go beyond the choice of spices and tuna. Clearly, we can change the fat if we intend to create a vegan spread inspired by this dish. Mixing olive oil with coconut oil (without going overboard), pumpkin or sweet potato will provide a similar texture and a medium in which to preserve a vegetable protein. As always, that each one contributes what he wants.

Know that it is a conservation method and that it will last a single week in the fridge.

Ingredients

450 g of fresh tuna

450 g of Iberian pork lard

10 – 12 garlic cloves

10 g black peppercorns

5 cloves

4 bay leaves

1 teaspoon cumin grain

1 and a half teaspoons of sweet paprika

1 teaspoon chili flakes (or hot paprika)

1 tablespoon coriander grain

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

The peel of half an orange (without the white part)

150 ml of white wine

1 teaspoon of concentrated tomato paste (optional)

5 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt to taste

Preparation

Cut the tuna loin into small fillets about three or four centimeters long and approximately 1.5 thick. Pat the loins dry with kitchen paper, add a pinch of salt and refrigerate, uncovered, for two hours to dry well. After this time, dry them again with kitchen paper. In a skillet over very high heat, add three tablespoons of olive oil once it smokes. Add the tuna loins so that they have full contact with the surface so that they brown (we can do them in different batches). Mark them, leaving the inside raw, and put them in the container in which we will store everything. Take advantage of that same pan with the oil to add the lard and the other two tablespoons of olive oil, with low heat. Add the garlic, the bay leaf, the orange peel, the tomato paste, the salt and all the spices in grains and cook for 10 minutes. Add the sweet paprika and chili flakes, cook for 15 seconds and add the white wine. Cook five more minutes to evaporate, turn off the heat and let rest for a minute. Using a strainer to catch the spices, add the cooked fat over the tuna, which will finish cooking in the residual heat. Let it cool down completely and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Serve on hot bread.

