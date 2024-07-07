Tuna full of bisphenol A, the alarm goes off. The brands to avoid

New research from Switzerland has revealed an alarming presence of the harmful chemical bisphenol A (BPA) in several brands of canned tuna, shedding fresh light on the risks associated with consuming this popular product. Bisphenol A is known to be associated with a variety of health issues, including endocrine disorders and an increased risk of developing chronic diseases, reaffirming the importance of careful monitoring of food contact materials. The online site reports Your personalized diet.



Magazine Balancein a detailed study, has identified the presence of BPA and glycidolanother harmful compound, in many samples of canned tuna available on the Swiss market. These substances, used in coatings to preserve the contents, were found in quantities exceeding the safety limits imposed by European authorities. The spread of these contaminants in widely consumed products raises worrying questions about food safety and the transparency of manufacturers regarding the ingredients and production processes used.

Recently, EFSA has revised downwards the safety limits for exposure to bisphenol Awarning that even small amounts can pose health risks. The latest data shows that all samples of canned tuna analyzed, regardless of the type of oil in which they are preserved, contained traces of BPA. Significant cases include tuna from well-known brands, with BPA concentrations significantly higher than the new European standards, thus casting doubt on the reliability of the assurances offered by manufacturers regarding the safety of their products.

Here are the test results

Despite manufacturers’ assurances that their packaging does not contain bisphenol A, test results revealed that this contaminant actually comes from the inner linings of cans. Well-known brands, reports the online site your personalized diet, such as Rio Sea showed levels of bisphenol A that exceeded by 20 times the new limit proposed by the European Union, while the negative record was recorded by Albo tunawith concentrations 50 times higher. These data raise serious concerns about the safety of products on the market and the effectiveness of measures adopted to protect consumers.

Conversely, some types of tuna did not show significant levels of contamination. Products packaged in glass jarssuch as the “Tonno Alberta in olive oil” from Qualité & Prix and the “Filetti de Thon Albacore in olive oil” from Migros Sélection, were found to be free of bisphenol A according to the test results.

Choosing tuna preserved in glass jars is a good choice for those seeking maximum food safety. A recent study revealed the presence of glycidol in some varieties of canned tuna, such as the “Qualité & Prix Albacore in olive oil” by Coop and the “Filetti di Tonno Albacore in olive oil” by Migros Sélection. Glycidol is a potentially carcinogenic compound that forms during the processing of oils, and tuna preserved in sunflower oil showed significantly lower amounts of this compound, although EFSA has not defined a safe level. Many of the tuna tested were marked with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) logo, guaranteeing the sustainability of fishing practices. However, Greenpeace has raised doubts about the actual sustainability of some MSC-certified fishing operations, calling into question their real environmental impact.