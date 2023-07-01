Home page World

Nadja Zinsmeister

A giant tuna caused chaos on a bathing beach in Malta. Bathers fled the water, others filmed what was happening.

Valletta – A dark, huge shadow moves frantically in the water. From time to time a tail fin appears. Water splashes in all directions, children run away screaming. What might initially sound like a shark attack was actually a stray and panicked tuna in a bathing bay on the popular holiday island of Malta. The incident happened in “Ghadira Bay” in the east of the island, which lies in the Mediterranean Sea.

Tuna hits the beach uncontrollably – people have to leave the water

Local media like that Malta Times had reported on the tuna, which caused panic among some bathers with its size and abnormal behavior. Videos available to the newspaper show what is happening on site: The huge fish swims halfway to the surface and uncontrollably in all directions, splashing water and sometimes sand in the much too shallow water.

It is obvious that something is wrong. In the background, a lifeguard whistles the bathers out of the water. Another bather, on the other hand, goes onto the bridge and approaches the animal to observe what is happening more closely.

Tuna are basically harmless to humans and feed according to the WWF of smaller animals like mackerel. Depending on the subspecies, they grow up to five meters long and in extreme cases can weigh between 130 and over 600 kilograms, but this size is more of an exception. Regardless, they do not attack humans. According to the WWF, there is a fundamental danger to the animals because they are heavily fished: “Global tuna stocks have declined by up to 90 percent in recent years.”

Tuna on the beach panics people: What experts suspect behind the incident

So the tuna on Malta did not pose a direct threat of attack. But since he was obviously irritated, he could have accidentally collided with people in the water and thus injured them. According to information from the Malta Times even tries to help the animal. But it finally died on the rocky and shallow ground in the bay.

Depending on the species, tuna can grow larger than humans, as can be seen in the photo. (symbol photo) © VWPics/Imago

While it was initially assumed that the fish had escaped from a nearby fish farm, experts subsequently refuted the assumption. The executive director of the Maltese Association of Aquaculture Producers, Charlon Gouder, told the newspaper that the cause of the incident was unlikely. Most fish farms are currently empty. Instead, the animal is believed to have been injured by a speedboat or a spear and become disoriented as a result. (nz)