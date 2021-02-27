With the rise in inflation and interest rates, the States’ anti-crisis strategy, based on fiscal stimulus and purchases of public debt by central banks, faces a new challenge. In a few weeks, the IPC, which had been in negative territory for much of 2020, has embarked on an upward path. In the case of Germany, inflation is approaching the fetish threshold of 2% and in the US a debate has been opened about the advisability of the size of the Biden Administration’s recovery plan, due to the risk of inflation that it would entail, in the opinion of leading analysts.

Keep reading

Supply shortage

Semiconductor shortages are worsening as a result of the sharp increase in demand for electronic products, especially in industry, and the reduced number of producers. In December 2020, the semiconductor market increased 8.3% compared to a year earlier. South Korea and Taiwan account for about 80% of production, and some of their plants are operating non-stop to supply markets. Given the strong import dependency of Europe, several countries, including Spain, have partnered to invest in local capacity.