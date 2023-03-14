The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of amivantamaba first-in-class, fully human bispecific antibody for the recognition of mutated epidermal growth factor (EGFR) and mesenchyme-epidermal transition (Met) receptors in the treatment of adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)., with exon 20 activating epidermal growth factor (EGFR) insertion mutations, after failure of platinum-based chemotherapy. This is the first therapy to be approved in Italy for this rare mutation, explains Janssen, the pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson group that developed the product, in a statement.

In Italy, lung cancer affects over 40,000 people every year: it is the first cause of cancer death in men and the second in women. In reality – continues the company note – lung cancer is a heterogeneous group of neoplasms, with different therapeutic strategies. There are 2 main types of lung cancer (over 95% of diagnoses): small cell lung cancer and non-small cell cancer (NSCLC). This is almost 85% of newly diagnosed malignancies. In Italy, 15% of patients (6,000 people) with lung cancer have an Egfr mutation. In 10% of cases, it’s an insertion of exon 20, a group of uncommon mutations on a protein that causes cells to grow rapidly, helping cancer spread.

“Patients with Nsclc characterized by EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations have few therapeutic options available, not only in number but also in efficacy – he says Philip de Marinis, Director of the Division of Thoracic Oncology, Deputy Director of the Lung Cancer Program, IEO of Milan – Suffice it to say that only 8% of people with this mutation survive 5 years after diagnosis. Specifically, the risk of disease progression is very high: we are talking about a 93% greater risk compared to the most common mutations of the Egfr. In this context, the arrival of amivantamab in Italy is an important milestone because it represents the first specific therapy for patients with this type of lung cancer. Also – he adds – clinical trials conducted with this drug have shown superiority over standard therapies for this tumor in terms of efficacy, allowing patients’ life expectancy to double”.

About 75% of patients with NSCLC – continues the company note – are already in stage III or IV at the time of diagnosis due to a delay in the recognition of symptoms, generally non-specific, such as cough, fatigue, chest pain, dyspnoea, weight loss. Also for this reason, a diagnosis of lung cancer often leads patients and caregivers to experience feelings of uncertainty, anxiety and fear. Furthermore, being able to promptly recognize the type of mutation is essential to follow the patient with the most appropriate therapy, from the early stages of diagnosis and not only in the subsequent lines of therapy.

“The need to research and distinguish the different variants is essential, as each of them can be associated with a different therapy, in the first line, as well as in subsequent treatment lines. Genetic tests, especially Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs), prove to be a key tool not only for a correct diagnosis, but also for a personalized therapeutic approach, even for Egfr exon 20 insertion mutations”, he adds Silvia Novelloprofessor of medical oncology at the University of Turin, head of the simple departmental structure of thoracic oncology at the Aou ‘San Luigi Gonzaga’ in Orbassano and president of Walce (Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe).

“To offer the most appropriate and effective therapy to patients affected by lung cancer with Egfr mutation – he maintains – it is therefore necessary to adequately study each individual case and evaluate each data. This is – he concludes – precision medicine, or rather a strongly personalized and targeted, which starts precisely from individual differences in terms of genetics, microbiome, lifestyle and environment”.

“This new therapy represents hope for all those who suffer from this type of lung cancer, both in terms of lengthening the life expectancy and improving the quality of life – he comments Bruno Plowspresident of the Ipop Association (Together for pulmonary oncology patients) -. We hope that these innovative, increasingly targeted and effective treatments will be made available quickly to all patients who need them. On the other hand, the Ipop Association stands alongside people with lung cancer and their families, not only with the aim of improving and increasing their state of well-being, but precisely to facilitate access to treatment, not always equally guaranteed throughout the national territory”, he continues.

The efficacy and safety of amivantamab – reads the ntoa – have been evaluated and demonstrated by the Chrysalis phase 1 clinical study which demonstrated, in patients treated with the drug, a median progression-free survival (time elapsed without progression or death ) of 8.3 months and a median overall survival of 22.8 months.

“The availability of amivantamab – he concludes Daniel Arienti, Therapeutic Area Medical Manager Janssen Italia – responds to the still unsatisfied need to offer, for the first time in Italy and in Europe, patients and clinicians a new therapeutic option for this type of lung cancer, which among the rare forms of Egfr is the most common. The value of amivantamab – he continues – was also recognized by the American FDA in 2020, which awarded the drug the Breakthrough Therapy designation, and by the British Pharmacological Society which, earlier this year, awarded amivantamab the recognition of ‘Drug Discovery of the Year’. Furthermore, Amivantamab represents for Janssen the first drug of precision medicine for solid oncology and is an important step toward our goal of providing innovative therapies that transform the course of lung cancer.”