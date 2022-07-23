One of the most difficult obstacles to overcome in oncology is to understand the dynamics for which some patients do not respond to treatments. In some cases, i tumors show what is known as multi-drug resistance (MDR), which significantly limits treatment options for patients. A group of researchers from the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) revealed one of the causes of MDR and a potential strategy to combat it.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal EMBO Molecular Medicine.

Weakness of MDR multidrug-resistant tumors: Here’s what the new study revealed

“Our results explain why many of the available therapies do not work in some cancers and at the same time identify the weak point of these resistant cancers,” he explains. Oscar Fernandez-Capetillohead of the CNIO’s Group for Genomic Instability and lead author of this research: “We now know that this vulnerability can be exploited using existing drugs.”

As the new study highlighted, mutations that inactivate the function of a particular gene, FBXW7d: "They reduce sensitivity to the vast majority of available therapies," stated the authors of the research, but at the same time they make cancer cells vulnerable to the action of a particular type of drug: those that activate the "integrated response to stress. FBXW7 is one of the 10 most frequently mutated genes in human cancers, "and is associated with" poor survival in all human cancers, "the researchers added.

The study began using CRISPR technology in mouse stem cells to look for mutations that generate resistance to anticancer agents such as cisplatin, rigosertib or ultraviolet light. Mutations in the FBXW7 gene emerged early, suggesting that this mutation could confer MDR. The bioinformatics analysis of databases such as the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia (CCLE), with information on the response of over a thousand human cancer cell lines to thousands of compounds, he confirmed that FBXW7 mutant cells are resistant to most of the drugs available in this dataset.

Regardless of the mutations, further analysis in the Cancer Therapeutics Response Portal (CTRP) showed that reduced levels of FBXW7 expression were also associated with a worse response to chemotherapy. In fact, the scientists involved in the new study suggested using FBXW7 levels as a biomarker to predict patient response to drugs. Once the link between FBXW7 deficiency and multi-strength MDR was established, the researchers looked for its cause. They found it in mitochondria, the cellular organelles involved in cellular metabolism and respiration. Cells deficient in FBXW7 showed an excess of mitochondrial proteins, which was previously found to be associated with drug resistance. However, detailed analysis of these organelles further revealed that the mitochondria of these multidrug-resistant MDR cells appeared to be highly stressed.

The detection of this mitochondrial stress would be the key to identifying strategies for overcoming drug resistance in cells with FBXW7 mutations. Mitochondria are the remnants of ancient bacteria that fused with primitive eukaryotic cells billions of years ago, so if antibiotics attack bacteria, could an antibiotic kill a cancer cell that is too rich in mitochondria?

In this regard, anticancer properties of some antibiotics have been identified in the past, but these were isolated cases and therefore potentially attributable to unknown individual mutations in patients. Fernandez-Capetillo and her group have shown that the antibiotic tigecycline is indeed toxic to FBXW7-deficient cells, opening a new avenue of research to address MDR multi-resistance.

Probably even more important is the discovery of why this antibiotic has anticancer properties. the team of scientists showed that tigecycline kills cells by hyperactivating the integrated stress response (ISR), and also show that other drugs capable of activating ISR are also toxic to cells with FBXW7 mutations.

It becomes crucial to note that many of these ISR-activating drugs are cancer therapies in common clinical use today and that until now it has been hypothesized that they worked with other mechanisms. However, the new research found that part of their anticancer efficacy is due to their effect in activating ISR.

“Our study, along with other recent work, indicates that activating ISR could be a way to overcome resistance to chemotherapy. However, much work remains to be done. Which drugs activate the SRI better and stronger? Which patients would benefit most from this strategy? Attempting to answer these questions is what we aim to do in the immediate future ”, concluded Fernandez-Capetillo.