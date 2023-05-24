Of Vera Martinella

In «oligometastatic» patients it is possible to aim to eliminate the single lesions with radiotherapy if they are limited in number and size: fewer side effects, few sessions and good prospects

They have cancer and few metastases, but healing is not impossible. The use of radiotherapy for “oligometastatic” patients is one recent newsvery important and still little known by patients and family members: with a number limited number of targeted radiotherapy sessionsIndeed, it is possible to eliminate individual lesions and aim at two objectives. First, lengthen the time in which the tumor remains “silent” and allow a good quality of life for the patient before a relapse occurs. Second, aspire to heal completely, “because it is an achievable goal – explains Marco Krengli, president-elect of the National Association of Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology (Airo) -. Not always, not for everyone, but various researches have demonstrated the efficacy of radiation treatment, which, moreover, has very limited undesirable consequences».

Radiation therapy for 6 out of 10 cancer patients Oncological radiotherapy, especially in the last decade, has made significant progress: machines have improved, ever faster and capable of monitoring the administration of doses in real time; effectiveness has increased, with increasingly precise targets; the quality of the image has been optimized, which is essential to "guide" the radiation as much as possible on the tumor while sparing healthy tissue; finally, both the number of sessions and toxicities have been reduced, to the benefit of patients and with increasingly sustainable treatments also for the national health system. «Today, about 60% of cancer patients are prescribed radiotherapy treatment, alone or associated with surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy or immunotherapy – says Cinzia Iotti, president of Airo and director of Radiotherapy at the AUSL IRCCS of Reggio Emilia -. And it is increasingly customized according to the single casemore precisely, with fewer side effects. In particular for so-called oligometastatic patients, radiation best combines radical treatment and minimal invasiveness, compared to surgery, for example".

Who are the «oligometastatic» patients The identification of small distant metastases is now possible thanks to the use of the most advanced diagnostic techniques (with CT, PET and magnetic resonance) and to the use of image-guided radiotherapy which allows very high precision in the deposition of the radiation dose with sparing of healthy tissues and therefore minimal side effects. Who are oligometastatic patients? "Those who have developed a limited number of distant metastases (usually up to five), of limited size (mostly less than three centimeters in diameter) and which today we consider curable with the aim of healing – replies Krengli, director of Radiotherapy at the Veneto Oncological Institute -. Oligometastases may present as early as diagnosis or develop later in the course of the disease; they can affect practically every organ, but the most frequent sites are lymph nodes, bones (especially the spine), lungs, liver and brain; and they can originate from any type of cancer.

What tumors Scientific studies indicate that the treatment of patients with oligometastases can give the best results in slower growing tumors compared to more aggressive ones, which grow more rapidly. The major clinical experiences to date concern the neoplasms of breast, lung, prostate, gastrointestinal tract, head and neck, sarcomas and melanomas.

How do you decide which technology to use Which type of radiotherapy to use (stereotactic or volumetric modulated intensity) is chosen based on the location and size of the metastases in a single fraction, usually no more than five sessions, each lasting from 10 to 20 minutes. Is this an experimental strategy or is it already standard? "Data from the scientific literature indicate that radiotherapy for oligometastases can be used safely in clinical practice, as various studies have shown an advantage, also in terms of survival, without an appreciable increase in side effects – concludes Krengli —. It can be associated, generally sequentially, with anti-tumor drug therapies, such as chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy. One example among all is the possibility of delaying the start of hormone therapy in patients with bone lesions from prostate cancer with an advantage in terms of the patients' quality of life. But recent studies have also shown that radiation, associated with drugs, improve overall survival and the disease-free period in those with few metastases due to "non-small cell" lung cancer.