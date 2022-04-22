from Vera Martinella

Two of the leading Italian experts take stock of the “right to be forgotten” for those recovering from cancer and access to loans, mortgages, insurance and work. The delicate matter of adoptions and a law that does not yet exist in Italy

In Italy there are three and a half million people living after a cancer diagnosis, but only about one million former cancer patients can be considered cured because they have a “negligible” risk of dying from cancer and, concretely, a life expectancy that is the same as for healthy people of the same sex and age. It is in this context that much has been said and much more will be talked about the right to be forgotten and about a law that protects the healed from the discrimination that impends them: for example in obtaining mortgages, in taking out life insurance, in hiring in a job. Or for the adoption of a child: a theme that has recently had great importance on social media after the statements of the Venezuelan showgirl Carolina Marconi. If the battle to defend the full return to “normalcy” of those who have definitively left a neoplasm behind is a fundamental step, it is equally important that it be clear who can definitively consider himself cured and those who have to wait because they do not yet have the necessary requisites.

Who are the healed “Many scientific studies have been done in recent years to define the concept of healing and there are very precise parameters shared internationally that vary according to many factors, first of all the type of cancer in question – he explains Paolo Tralongo, director of the medical oncology of the oncological assistance network of the province of Syracuse, among the first in Italy to deal with this topic -. Thanks to the successes in the early diagnosis (which makes it possible to identify the disease at the beginning, when it is simpler to cure radically) and thanks to new therapies, an increasing number of people can return to a fully “normal” life and use the word “cured”, which only until a handful of years ago it was a taboo: it is relevant above all for the impact this entails on the psyche of the person concerned and his loved ones “. When can we say that we have reached the coveted goal? It is a matter of time. “Today we can measure recovery by using specific indicators based on concrete observation, which comes from numbers – continues Tralongo -: the risk of cancer death is highest in the first years after diagnosis and then progressively decreases. He is defined as cured who has the same life expectancy as people of the same age and sex that have never had cancer. In short, it was healed when the ex-patient’s chances of dying from cancer are now almost nil and he or she becomes the same as the rest of the population. “

The time it takes to consider yourself healed How many years must pass, therefore, to be considered out of danger? The answer comes from statistics collected all over the world and with internationally established criteria. “The time needed to reach the same life expectancy of the general population and to define the person cured varies first of all in relation to the different neoplasms – clarifies Tralongo -: it is less than a year for thyroid and testicular cancer (frequently diagnosed, however in people less than 45 years of age) e less than 10 for that of the colorectal, cutaneous melanoma, uterine cervix. About 10 years must also wait for former patients with tumors of the stomach, gallbladder, uterine body and ovary. More is needed for some very frequent neoplasms, such as breast, prostate and bladder: a certain excess of risk of the disease recurring, although small, is maintained for a very long time, sometimes beyond 15 years. However, it should be noted that only one third of women with breast cancer and men with prostate cancer will die from the cancer. Finally, the wait isn’t short even for people with kidney tumors, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (especially large B-cell or follicular lymphomas), myeloma and leukemia (especially for chronic variants): a higher risk than the general population persists for over 15 years after diagnosis “. And since time is the crux, the right to be forgotten is particularly relevant to those 50 thousand young Italians, who are on average 25-30 years old, recovered from a tumor diagnosed in pediatric age: “For this reason also the Italian Association of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (Aieop) has decided to support the awareness campaign for the recognition of the right to oncological oblivion launched by the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) with the aim of get a law that protects the healed, ”he says Andrea Ferraripediatric oncologist coordinator of the Aieop Teenagers Working Group.

Loans, mortgages, insurance and work While the ranks of cancer and former patients swell more each year, what experts have been highlighting for some time is the need to have clear distinctions between the different categories. There are the so-called “acute” patients, who have recently been diagnosed and are still in the course of treatments or have had a first relapse. Then there is the growing number of chronically ill patients, who can live with the tumor for even yearsalternating phases of disease remission with relapses or slow progressions: a growing group that can have a good quality of life. Then there are the long-term sufferers, who have not had signs of the disease for years, but due to the type of cancer they have suffered remain at risk of relapse (even after a long time) or, due to the therapies performed, are more likely to develop second cancers. Access denied, or allowed but with surcharges, to loans, mortgages and health insurance is one of the major bureaucratic problems faced even today by that million Italians who have already met the requisites for recovery. On the other hand, there are several laws already available (often little exploited) to defend the workplace of both the patient or ex, and the family members who assist him. There France was the first country to establish by law that people with a previous cancer diagnosis, after 10 years from the end of treatments (or 5 for those who had cancer before the age of majority), are not required to inform insurers or insurance agencies loan on their previous illness. An example followed by Belgium, Luxembourg, Holland and Portugalwhich have adopted a similar discipline.

Adoptions: children’s rights and the missing law The issue of adoption, however, is more delicate. Each case must be assessed individually, as is the case for all aspiring parents, regardless of the diagnosis of cancer. “In general, there are no legitimate or ethical impediments, and even in Italy there are women and men who have become adoptive parents after a history of cancer – underlines Elisabetta Iannellilawyer and vice president ofItalian Association of Cancer Patients (Aimac), which has long been committed to defending the rights of cancer patients -. If it is certain that a law to protect formerly ill people is needed to assert the legitimate aspiration to become adoptive parents, it must be clear that children’s rights come first“. Due to the current lack of national norms or guidelines on eligibility for adoption for people cured of cancer or long-term cancer patients, in our country the assessments by the Juvenile Courts are not uniform and are often based on assumed that eligibility cannot be recognized if one of the intended adoptive parents has had cancer in the past five years. “It is a completely unfounded assumption – says Iannelli -. There is no scientific or legal evidence that can justify this type of exclusion, moreover regardless of the specific pathology. A diagnosis of cancer is not in itself a reason for ineligibility for adoption. Even a sick or disabled person can be considered suitable to welcome a child into the family. The important thing is that there is no concrete and current risk to the short-term survival of the intended parent (with the limitations of this type of prediction) or of his ability to raise and care for the child. For this – concludes the expert – regulatory or regulatory action is required that, on the basis of scientific evidence, it clearly regulates which elements of the patient’s clinical history and of the individual oncological pathology the eligibility for adoption can be excluded “.