« Although most medical treatments are widely available throughout the country, some surgical procedures require High Volume Centers (that is, dealing with many cases), in which expertise and experience, as well as the availability of support structures, make it possible to optimize the results – he explains Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) —. There are numerous studies that demonstrate how the experience of specialists and the presence of a multidisciplinary team is essential to obtain the best results, especially in rare tumors or where the type of treatment may be particularly complex (pancreas, ovary, brain). The presence of a regional oncology network could facilitate the journey of patients, keeping treatment as close to home as possible and, at the same time, referring them to high-volume centers when necessary».