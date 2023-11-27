Of Vera Martinella

Recommended: anti-flu, anti-pneumococcal, anti-Covid and anti-Herpes Zoster. The aim is to avoid pathologies that can have very serious consequences for cancer patients

THE cancer patients they are particularly susceptible to infections. Because both the cancer they suffer from and the therapies to which they are subjected contribute Unfortunately to

d lower their normal immune defenses. Reasons to which i. should be added dangers deriving from frequent visits to hospitals for treatments, visits and tests, where you are more likely to contract the virus. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the main national and international scientific societies agree on theimportance of vaccinating cancer patients against all preventable diseasesunderlining how the benefits far outweigh any risks.

The investigation Yet 20% of Italians with one tumor diagnosis he has never talked about vaccinations with his oncologist and does not feel informed enough on this topic. 56% do not know the risks of not being immunised. 80% unaware of the fact that correct vaccination can help improve the results of anti-cancer therapies. These are data that emerge from a survey conducted on over 500 patients by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) and presented in recent days during the national congress in Rome, where a information campaign with the aim of drawing the attention of patients and their families to raise awareness of a serious problem that is underestimated by many. See also From an Amazonian plant, drug for severe intestinal syndrome in babies

The four most recommended vaccinations Which vaccinations

what cancer patients should do? There are many recommended ones, but those four are most recommended: the anti-flu, the anti-pneumococcal, the anti-SARS-CoV-2 and the anti-Herpes Zoster – replies Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation -. The aim is to avoid developing diseases which can have much more serious consequences for a cancer patient than for other people. For the same reason, immunizations are strongly recommended for people who live in close contact. Before proceeding with the vaccine, it is always necessary to evaluate the situation of the individual patient because there are times to respect and possible contraindications to consider.

New vaccine for Herpes Zoster With the arrival of the winter cold it is therefore advisable to speak to the oncologist and proceed as soon as possible flu, pneumococcal and Covid booster vaccination.

And theShingles? It is commonly called shingles and the consequence of a reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus – explains Nicola Silvestris, national councilor of Aiom -. This pathogen has the particularity of remaining “dormant” within groupings of nerve cells located along the course of the nerves and known as nerve ganglia, reactivating years later, with manifestations that in some cases are very painful. Over 99% of adults over 40 have come into contact with the virus and one in three people are at risk of developing at least one episode of Herpes Zoster in their lifetime, but in people with an immunocompromised immune system, like our patients during chemo

the risk of developing the disease doubles and the consequences can be more serious.

The v

safe and effective vaccine, while shingles in cancer patients can mean a wider spread of skin lesions and even be fatal due to the long duration of the infection and the consequent probability of bacterial super-infections and septicemia.

Now an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine is available” (we talked about it here) which can also be used by all cancer patients, including the immunocompromised – concludes Silvestris, professor of medical oncology at the University of Messina -. The effectiveness remains constant and is 97% in those aged fifty and 91% in those over seventy. See also Is practicing physical activity in polluted cities harmful to health?

Factors to evaluate before immunising The main factors to be evaluated for effective and safe vaccination of cancer patients are the type of cancer in question (there are above all differences between solid and blood neoplasms), lo stage of the disease (initial or advanced-metastatic), the therapy that has been carried out and, last but not least, whether the treatment is in progress or not (almost always the vaccine must be performed before the start of chemotherapy or immunosuppressive therapy). Two other specificities should not be overlooked, given that the degree of compromise of the immune system of the cancer patient is extremely variable – adds Saverio Cinieri, director of the Medical Oncology and Breast Unit of the Perrino Hospital in Brindisi -: a possible greater risk of toxicity (therefore side effects of the vaccine), but above all a possible one immune response reduced in intensity and duration, resulting in lower vaccination effectiveness. The reason why you should always talk to your oncologist. See also Correct management of severe asthma, the 'Red Carpet' project kicks off

