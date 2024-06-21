“Today, on the occasion of the national day against leukemia, we celebrate our 55 years. They are 55 very important years, during which Ail, together with Italian hematology, has obtained results that were absolutely unthinkable until a few years ago. Over 70% of pathologies today, our commitment is to everything else. Our association’s role, from the first moment, has always been to take care of the patient.” national president of Ail – Italian Association against Leukemia-Lymphoma and Myeloma, on the occasion of the conference for the 55th anniversary of the association.