“Have you just received a diagnosis of confirmed or suspected gynecological cancer? We’re here to race against the clock with you!”. These are the words of the National Cancer Institute (INT) of Milan, which announces “the first initiative to help women stay ahead of gynecological tumours”. The project is precisely entitled ‘Together against time’ and was promoted by the Complex Structure of Oncological Gynecology of the Int. For 2 weeks, starting from Wednesday 25 January until Friday 10 February, it will be possible to book a gynecological oncological visit at the facility by calling 02-23902507 and 02-23903470 from 8 to 16. The visits will be carried out in the period between 30 January and 10 February, within 3 working days of the request. The service will be provided under an agreement with the National Health Service, upon presentation of the referral from the attending physician.

The new diagnoses for tumors of the endometrium, ovary, cervix, vulva and vagina in Italy are around 18,000 each year, recalls the IRCCS in via Venezian. And when it comes to gynecological cancers, time is a key factor, experts point out: the sooner we intervene, the better the chances of survival and, in some cases, even of recovery.

Research is making great strides and today therapies are available that change the quality of life of patients even in cases for which an ominous fate was expected until yesterday. However, it remains essential to rely on a specialist center with experience in the management of this type of tumor, such as the Oncological Gynecology Sc of the Int which is a department of excellence for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of these neoplasms – reads a note – and stands out for its dedication and cutting-edge therapies.

“The initiative aims to guarantee rapid visits and consultations to patients suffering from tumors of the female genital sphere – says Francesco Raspagliesi, director of the INT Gynecological Oncology Unit – The institute’s specialists will guarantee evaluations within 3 working days”, because “time is a determining factor in oncology, due to the impact it has on both the clinical and psychological aspects”.

“Patient care is a cornerstone of our institute’s mission, which has the objective of always guaranteeing the best therapies available in the oncological field, as well as the possibility of participating in clinical studies and researching new treatment opportunities for who has an oncological diagnosis – declares Carlo Nicora, director general of the Irccs – The Together Against Time initiative is fully part of INT’s global approach to oncological disease, which starts first of all from the need to make a clear and correct preventive action”.

“Scientific research and technological innovation are integral parts of a holistic management of the patient, who is placed at the center of the diagnosis and treatment process. For this reason – concludes Raspagliesi – the institute wants to guarantee patients a quality of care that is always higher in the shortest possible time”.