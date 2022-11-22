It was presented today, al Neuromed science and technology park in Pozzilli (Isernia), the ‘Umberto’ project (towards a renewed nutritional and biological epidemiology for the safeguarding of health and the prevention of tumours), created thanks to the joint collaboration of the Umberto Veronesi foundation and Irccs Neuromed of Pozzilli. It is an IT platform, a biobank and a database to explore the relationship between nutrition and cancer, with a particular focus on the Mediterranean diet, the undisputed model of a healthy and balanced diet. The project – explains a joint note – will be based in the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the Irccs Neuromed, directed by Licia Iacoviello, with a five-year commitment and an investment of 1,030,000 euros by the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, and will be coordinated by Marialaura Bonaccio.

THE Tumors remain one of the most widespread diseases and the second cause of death in Italy, with around 180,000 victims estimated for the year 2021 and 377,000 new diagnoses. It is estimated that about a quarter of the latter would be preventable and that the right combination of healthy eating, healthy weight and physical activity can reduce the risk of getting cancer by up to 30%. “The Umberto project will allow us to observe the Mediterranean diet from new angles through integrated approaches to epidemiology – explains Maria Benedetta Donati, director of the Neuromed Biobanking Center in Pozzilli -. The goal is to understand how some food characteristics can influence our long-term risk end of developing cancer, particularly of the breast, colorectal and prostate”.

“In parallel – adds Licia Iacoviello, director of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of Neuromed and professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the University of Insubria, Varese-Como – the biological determinants related to eating habits that can influence the risk will also be studied to develop tumors and other diseases, specifically: inflammation, inflammation-mediated activation of hemostasis and insulin metabolism”.

“In the West, a quarter of deaths are due to cancer. It is a worrying scenario, which requires investing resources not only to improve therapies and diagnoses, but to prevent their onset – declares Chiara Tonelli, president of the scientific committee of the foundation and professor of genetics at the University of Milan -. It is urgent to study and enhance the role of lifestyles in the prevention of these pathologies, especially with regard to eating habits”.

“For the past 20 years, our Foundation has been committed to promoting scientific research of excellence in oncology and prevention projects – underlines Monica Ramaioli, director general of the Umberto Veronesi foundation -. In line with this mission, the Umberto project and the joint foundation platform Umberto Veronesi and Irccs Neuromed for the study of nutrition, lifestyles and cancer represent the most recent chapter of a partnership started in 2015, which saw the Umberto Veronesi foundation involved in funding 8 excellent researchers and a two-year study project on obesity”.

At today’s event, Emilia Belfiore, the head of the Irccs Neuromed Research and Development office, was also present: the councilor of the Molise Region for labor policies, social policies, the third sector and immigration policies, Filomena Calenda and the mayor of Pozzilli, Stefania Passarelli.