The latest report from the US includes new chemical molecules, and a bacterium, among the certain or potential carcinogens

The latest edition of the US Carcinogens Report adds eight substances to the list, bringing the total list to 256 substances known to be carcinogenic (or reasonably suspected) of causing cancer in humans. This is the 15th Report on Carcinogens, which is a cumulative report, commissioned by the United States Congress and prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) for the Secretary of the Department of Health and Man. The publication of the report coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971, which marks the start of the US war on cancer. The new report lists chronic Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection among the human carcinogens, while antimony trioxide, which is a flame retardant chemical agent, and six haloacetic acids (HAA) found as by-products of water disinfection are described as “most likely” carcinogenic to humans.



An important step

“Cancer affects almost everyone’s life directly or indirectly,” said Rick Woychik, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and NTP, presenting the new edition of the report. “Just as the identification of carcinogens is a key step in cancer prevention, the publication of the report represents an important step in improving public health.” The Carcinogens Report identifies many different environmental factors, collectively called substances, including chemicals proper, infectious agents such as viruses, physical agents such as X-rays and ultraviolet radiation, and related exposure scenarios. A substance is described as a known human carcinogen or ‘probably’ a carcinogen to indicate potential danger. The report does not include qualitative and / or quantitative risk estimates because many factors cooperate in the development or non-development of cancer by a certain individual, including the intrinsic carcinogenic potency of the substance, the level and duration of exposure, and the susceptibility to cancer. individual to the carcinogenic action of that particular substance.



Dangerous infection

Helicobacter pylori is a bacterium that can colonize the human stomach, where it causes gastritis and peptic ulcer, and whose discovery earned Australian researchers Robin Warren and Barry Marshall the 2005 Nobel Prize in medicine. Most infected people show no symptoms, but chronic infection can lead to stomach cancer and a rare type of stomach lymphoma (MALT-lymphoma). The infection is spread from person to person by contact, especially in crowded living conditions, and can occur by drinking well water contaminated with the bacterium. People living in poverty are particularly affected by the infection. Treating infected people who have stomach ulcers or signs of a stomach infection can reduce the risk of cancer.

Workers at risk

Another listed agent is antimony trioxide, which is primarily used as a component of flame retardants for plastics, textiles, and other consumer products. The greatest exposure occurs among workers who manufacture the substance or use it to produce flame retardants. Other people are potentially exposed to low levels of the substance by breathing in air contaminated by the wear or tear of objects treated with flame retardants, such as carpets and furniture. US state and federal agencies limit exposure to the substance in the workplace and in the environment through appropriate regulations.



The water treatment

Also under observation are six haloacetic acids (HAAs, which are formed in the reaction of acetic acid with some elements collectively called halogens: chlorine, fluorine, bromine, iodine), which are found as by-products of water disinfection. Haloacetic acids are formed when disinfectants based on chlorine or hypochlorite (such as hypochlorous acid HClO) are used to make water drinkable. Treating water with these agents removes contaminants and pathogens from drinking water, however, when disinfecting water with these substances, HAAs are formed from a reaction between halogen-based disinfecting agents and organic matter in spring water. In the US, approximately 250 million residents (out of approximately 330 million) use community water systems and are potentially exposed to HAAs in disinfected water. It is therefore necessary to monitor municipal water systems for some HAAs. Improvements in disinfection technology, such as filtration methods, can reduce the levels of HAAs in drinking water. The report includes the following six HAAs: Bromochloroacetic Acid (BCA), Bromodichloroacetic Acid (BDCA), Chlorodibromoacetic Acid (CDBA), Dibromoacetic Acid (DBA), Dichloroacetic Acid (DCA), Tribromoacetic Acid (TBA) The National Toxicology Program (NTP) , which periodically publishes the Report on Carcinogens, is an inter-agency federal program that is part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.