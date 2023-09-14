They are called ‘Tis’ cells and are in the sights of scientists for the strategic value they represent for cancer. These are treated tumor cells (therapy-induced senescence’) that show resistance to conventional therapies and then pave the way for the disease to return. ‘Bulwarks’ difficult to dismantle. A team of scientists on the Italy-USA axis has investigated the biological mechanisms behind their formation. The results of their work are published in ‘Science Advances’ and add to the understanding of cancer biology. An important reconstruction work to pave the way for future progress in therapies.

For the study, the result of collaboration between researchers from the Polytechnic of Milan, the Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore, the National Cancer Institute (Int) of Milan and the National Research Council (Cnr), super advanced microscopy techniques were used optical, combining three-dimensional holograms of tumor cells with ultrashort pulses of laser light, lasting just one millionth of a millionth of a second, to identify biomolecules based on their characteristic vibrations.

These hi-tech tools have made it possible to explore both the chemical and morphological aspects of Tis cells in human tumors. All without using invasive techniques, and guaranteeing the preservation of the natural state of the cells.

Standard treatments against tumors, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy – explain PoliMi – remain the main methods for treating tumors. However, a small percentage of the treated tumor cells, the Tis cells, show resistance to conventional therapies by inducing tumor quiescence and, ultimately, its recurrence. The research group was able to distinguish the main characteristics of these Tis in human tumor cells, clarifying their early manifestation. These properties include reorganization of the mitochondrial network, overproduction of lipids, flattening and enlargement of cells. By analyzing a considerable number of cells, the researchers then established a clear timeline in which these hallmarks develop.

This result, observes Arianna Bresci, first author of the study and PhD student in the Department of Physics of the Polytechnic of Milan, “is a clear example of how frontier technologies, multidisciplinary skills and strong international collaborations are crucial to answer the most urgent biological questions, such as the first reaction mechanisms of tumor cells to anticancer therapies”. The discoveries made “provide important insights into the complex world of Tis in human tumor cells – adds Dario Polli, associate professor of the PoliMi Physics Department and coordinator of the study – In our laboratory at the Polytechnic of Milan we have developed a new non-invasive laser microscope that allowed us to understand the initial stages of this phenomenon.”

The study, the scientists conclude, offers insights for the future by opening new avenues for cancer research. The team envisions broader applications in the development of personalized treatments on patient tumor extracts and the possibility of refining current screening protocols for cancer therapy. The discoveries made, the authors comment, bring us a little closer to understanding the complexities of cancer and offer hope for more effective therapies in the future.