Hammond, 30, said that she suffered from tumors on the liver, as doctors linked her condition to taking pills with pregnancy for consecutive years without stopping.

Hammond stopped taking birth control pills as soon as doctors discovered tumors on her liver, and she says it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

“I learned the most important lesson of all, being the CEO of my own body, I will never put my health in anyone else’s hands again,” she said in a TikTok video.

She added, “The tumors are benign at the present time, fortunately, but if they are not detected, they grow, and if their size exceeds 5 cm, then it becomes possible for them to turn into malignant tumors in the future.”

Hepatic adenocarcinomas