Hereditary syndromes are a spectrum of diseases which can determine, due to pathological alterations of the genetic material (i.e. DNA) in germinal cells (oocytes or sperm), various types of diseases or malformations that can be transmitted to the offspring. Limited to oncological pathology, around fifty are known, while there are over a hundred genes associated with a predisposition to cancer, with levels of risk of getting sick in the course of life from two to 40 times higher than in the normal population, depending on the syndrome and the organs involved.