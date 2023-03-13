UK scientists have discovered a new way to prevent breast cancer from forming. Specifically, they discovered why breast cancer cells that have spread to the lungs could ‘wake up’ after years of being dormant, forming incurable secondary tumours, and also a strategy that could prevent this from happening again. The study, funded by Breast Cancer Now, has revealed the mechanism that triggers this breast cancer ‘time bomb’ and suggests a strategy to neutralize it. The research was published in the journal Nature Cancer. Breast cancer can return in other parts of the body for many years, even decades, after the first treatment, particularly for patients with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) tumors, the most common type of breast cancer . If breast cancer cells spread from the primary breast tumor to other parts of the body, it is called secondary or metastatic breast cancer, and although treatable, it cannot be cured. The team from the Cancer Research Institute of London discovered that the PDGF-C protein found in the lungs plays a key role in influencing whether dormant breast cancer cells remain inactive or wake up and grow. If the level of PDGF-C increases, as is more likely in an aging lung or when tissue is damaged or scarred, it can cause dormant cancer cells to grow and develop secondary breast cancers. Research has shown that blocking the activity of PDGF-C could help prevent these cells from waking up and secondary tumors from growing. The scientists used a drug called imatinib which is currently used to treat patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. The mice were treated with the drug both before and after the tumors developed. For both groups, lung cancer growth was significantly reduced. Dr Frances Turrell, from the Division of Breast Cancer Research at the Institute of Cancer Research London, said: ‘Cancer cells can survive in distant organs for decades by hiding in a dormant state. We discovered how aging lung tissue can cause these cancer cells to ‘wake up’ and develop into tumours, and discovered a potential strategy to defuse them. We now plan to better understand how patients might benefit from the existing drug imatinib, and in the longer term, aim to create more specific treatments targeting the awakening mechanism.” Clare Isacke, Professor of Molecular Cell Biology at the Institute of Cancer Research in London, added: “Next we need to pinpoint when these age-related changes occur and how they vary between people, so we can create treatment strategies that prevent the ‘awakening’ of cancer cells. We know that for years after they finish breast cancer treatment, many women fear the disease will return, researchers say. With an estimated 61,000 people living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, further research is vital to understand and treat it. “This exciting discovery brings us one step closer to understanding how we can slow or halt the development of ER+ secondary breast cancer in the lung,” said Simon Vincent, director of research, support and influence at Breast Cancer Now. funded the study.