“It is excellent news for many cancer patients and many suffering from cardiovascular diseases”. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said so on Tg1 Mattina regarding the new vaccines with mRna technology. “We are probably at a turning point, it will take time but it is essential to reiterate the importance of research – he underlined – The hope is that we will come to have effective vaccines to fight cancer”.

COVID – Then, to a question about the next vaccination campaign against Covid, Schillaci replied: “After 3 years of suffering, I believe we have left the pandemic behind. There are reassuring data on the pressure from hospitals”. The minister added: “It is clear that there will be vaccination that we will recommend to frail and elderly patients, but we have no problem with vaccine stocks”.

UNIVERSITY’ – On the capped number and enrollments in the Faculty of Medicine, Schillaci explained: “Not an exceeding of the capped number, but an enlargement of the enrollments; I believe that already this year the number of members will be able to increase by between 20 and 30%”.

AUTONOMY – As for differentiated autonomy, the minister observed: “It is the Regions that today manage a large part of public health and even today there are different levels of assistance from region to region”. The hope is that “it could become an opportunity for the ministry to have greater control over what the Regions do to accompany those in difficulty and give them virtuous models from which to take an example”. Autonomy is “an opportunity to overcome inequalities and not to widen the inequalities that unfortunately still exist today,” Schillaci said.