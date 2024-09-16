“For Bianca Balti’s ovarian cancer, there are excellent treatment options with a high probability of success. This is also thanks to the fact that, in addition to surgery, we have drugs available that are very active in these cases. These are chemotherapy drugs and maintenance drugs of the Parp-inhibitor type”. So Giovanni Scambia, scientific director of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation in Romecomments on the case of the top model Bianca Balti who with a post on Instagram revealed that she underwent surgery to remove stage III ovarian cancer.

“Balti also has a Brca gene mutation – Scambia recalls on the sidelines of the Esmo 2024 Congress underway in Barcelona – This is a situation that lends itself to two considerations: first, it should be emphasized that today we are able to treat this type of tumor much better and in many cases we obtain the recovery of patients. Balti is therefore right to be optimistic about her clinical condition. The second consideration is related to the importance of prevention: it is fundamental, and in the case of a mutation of the Brca gene, preventive prophylactic surgery should be performed which consists of ovarectomy, or the removal of the ovaries. It is important to identify patients who have the Brca mutation through appropriate checks”. Many times “identification occurs on a family basis, or if there are cases of breast or ovarian cancer in the family. In these cases – she recommends – it is best to contact specific hospital clinics”.