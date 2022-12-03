In patients with primary endometrial cancer advanced or recurring, thedostarlimab monoclonal antibody results in a statistically and clinically significant improvement in progression-free survival (primary end point). It reveals it Ruby study, phase 3the only first-line trial to show improved progression-free survival with immuno-oncology therapy in combination with chemotherapy, currently the standard of care in this cancer.

Based on these results – explains GSK in a note released today – the pharmaceutical company expects to submit the request for the new indication of the monoclonal antibody to the regulatory agencies in the first half of 2023. Speaking of regulatory issues, the company informs at the same time that the The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an application for marketing approval for momelotinib, a potential new oral treatment for myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.

Endometrial cancer, i.e. the inner lining of the uterus, is the second most common gynecological cancer globally. About 15-20% of women are diagnosed with advanced disease. The Ruby/Engot-En6/Gog3031/Nsgo study compared dostarlimab plus standard chemotherapy (carboplatin-paclitaxel) followed by dostarlimab alone versus chemotherapy followed by placebo in adult patients with advanced or recurrent primary endometrial cancer. The results show an improvement both in terms of progression-free survival (PFS), and a significant statistical and clinical advantage in the repair of DNA damage – the mismatch (dMmr)/high microsatellite instability (Msi-H) – in the subgroup of patients and in the overall population. A clinically relevant benefit in disease-free survival was also observed in the subgroup of patients with mismatch repair capacity (Mmrp)/microsatellite stable (Mss).

On overall survival, data not yet available at the time of this analysis, a favorable trend was observed in the overall population, including the dMmr/Msi-H and Mmrp/Mss subgroups. The safety and tolerability profile has been shown to be in line with clinical trials with similar regimens. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were nausea, alopecia, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, anemia, arthralgia, constipation, and diarrhea.

“Patients with advanced or recurrent primary endometrial cancer have limited treatment options,” says Hesham Abdullah, senior vice president, Global head of Oncology development, GSK. “Long-term outcomes remain insufficient and new treatment options are needed to improve the current standard of care Based on these positive results from the Phase 3 Ruby study, he adds – GSK intends to seek regulatory approval for a new indication for dostarlimab in the treatment of advanced or relapsing primary endometrial cancer diseaseThe request is expected in the first half of 2023. The complete results of the experimentation will be published and presented during a forthcoming scientific conference.

The Ruby study is part of an international collaboration between the European Gynecological Oncology Trial Network (Engot), a research network of the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) composed of 22 trial groups from 31 European countries, and the Gog Foundation, non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the standard of care in gynecological oncology. On the myelofibrosis front, the company informs, in a statement, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the application for approval of momelotinib, a potential new oral treatment for myelofibrosis. Currently the drug is not approved in any market and is a candidate to be the only drug against the key manifestations of myelofibrosis, including anemia and splenomegaly. Momelotinib has a differentiated mode of action, with inhibitory capacity along three key tumor growth signaling pathways: Janus kinase (Jak) 1 and Jak2, and activin A receptor type I (Acvr1), which may address patients’ needs with myelofibrosis with anemia.

EMA’s authorization is based on results from major Phase 3 studies, including the pivotal one (Momentum), which met all primary and key secondary endpoints, including total symptom score (Tss), independence rate from transfusion (Ti) and the splenic response rate (Srr). Data from the primary analysis from the Momentum study were presented at the latest meeting of the American society of clinical oncology (ASCO) and the European hematology association (EHA) meeting. The updated 48-week data will be presented in a few days at the next meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) scheduled for December 10-13.

The opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected by the end of 2023, while the marketing application is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).