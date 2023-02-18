Robotic surgery in the fight against cancer. The new Ecm Fad course will start on Monday 20 February on ‘Doctor’s Life’ which will be visible on the Sky Vod platform (restricted access for surgeons and pharmacists) and on the website www.doctorslife.it. The course ‘Robotic surgery in oncology‘, in collaboration with the Irccs-Ifo of Rome, aims to take stock of how much minimally invasive surgery is increasingly assuming a prominent role in the oncological field. The course includes an introduction starting from the basics of robotic surgery and cost analysis; later all the areas of application of the robotic platform in oncological surgery will be considered, from the pelvis to the oropharynx. The scientific director of the course is Henry VizzaUOC director of oncological gynecology Irccs National Cancer Institute ‘Regina Elena’ of Romto. The course is divided into 10 modules, for a total duration of 5 hours for 7.5 training credits.

All presentations took into consideration the most recent evidence available in the literature on this specific scientific field. Specific surgical or scientific skills are not necessary for understanding, as each presentation deals with the topics starting from the basics, therefore the course is suitable for both novices and expert surgeons who want to explore the topic from a point of view different from their own . For the realization of this project, a series of expert surgeons of various specialties were involved, who carry out their surgical and scientific activity at the ‘Regina Elena’ National Cancer Institute in Rome.