The event “Frames – Focusing on Herpes Zoster” was held in Rome. The focus of the meeting was the protection of cancer patients from Herpes Zoster thanks to vaccination. Also present was Giovanni Rezza, former director general of health prevention at the Ministry of Health who underlined: “To prevent the consequences of Herpes Zoster we have vaccinations offered free of charge, as an integral part of the recommendations formulated within the national plans”.