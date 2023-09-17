“Prevention is important both in reducing the risk of developing a neoplasm” underlined Doctor Ilaria Portarena, of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, speaking on the occasion of the first appointment of the second edition of the CardioBreast DragonBoat Festival, in Trevignano Romano, “as attention to diet and physical activity that must accompany us throughout our lives”. In the case of women who have undergone breast surgery, “the combination of an excellent lifestyle and oncological treatments improves survival” concluded the oncologist.