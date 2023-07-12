“The European Oncology Plan has set itself the goal of a ‘tobacco free generation’ by 2040, that is, to have less than 5% of the population who will use tobacco, against 25% today. It is evident, not only to experts but to everyone, that in order to reach a target of 5% of smokers by 2040, current anti-smoking policies are not enough. We have a long history of failures behind us. A decisive change of pace is therefore necessary by integrating, to the existing measures, the principle of harm reductiontaking an example from virtuous countries such as Great Britain, Sweden, Norway and Japan where evident reductions in smoking have been demonstrated not by scientific studies, but by federal, national data”. Riccardo Polosa, founder of CoEhar, Research Center for the Reduction of Smoking Harm, and Full Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Cataniatoday in hearing in the Social Affairs Committee of the Chamber, in the context of the examination of the Communication from the Commission to the European Parliament and the Council on the ‘European plan to fight against cancer’.

“Sweden – continues Polosa – is the first country in the world to have reached the goal of 5% of smokers 17 years ahead of the European Cancer Plan. Sweden also boasts the lowest incidence of lung cancer not only among the 27 EU countries, but also among the Scandinavian countries themselves. This happens because, as is known, people die from tar and not from nicotine. At the doses taken by smokers, nicotine is not carcinogenic and does not cause lung damage. The research of the CoEhar center of excellence has demonstrated incontrovertibly – he recalls – that the harmful effects on human cells are exclusively attributable to the thousands of toxic and carcinogenic substances released during the cigarette combustion process and not to nicotine. I say this because the principle of damage prevention is based on the use of technological devices that deliver nicotine, but not the toxic and carcinogenic substances released by combustion”.

With reference to the reality of our country, “in Italy – underlines the expert – there are millions of smokers who are unwilling or unable to quit. To date we don’t have a health policy that takes care of these people. Although the best solution to the problem of smoking – Polosa reiterates – is clearly to quit definitively and completely, if you don’t want to or are unable to do it, it is essential to consider an alternative to drastically and significantly reduce chronic exposure to toxic and carcinogenic substances resulting from the burning of cigarettes. It is therefore necessary to take into account this approach based on the principle of harm reduction – he concludes – in the broader framework of the prevention health policies already existing in our country”.