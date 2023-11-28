“Car-T therapies are positioned in an area where until recently there was nothing, so for the patient they are something absolutely extraordinary. In a recent survey, in which we had the pleasure of collaborating, someone defined them as ‘second-class healthcare’. From the point of view of the great theme of expectations, it must be underlined that CAR-Ts are not indicated for all patients, but only for some types of pathologies. It is therefore important to be here to talk and it is important to listen to these podcasts because today, the user needs information”. This was said by Davide Petruzzelli, president of the patient association ‘Aladdin’s lamp Ets’, on the occasion of the presentation event of the second season of ‘The road ahead’, a podcast created by Chora Media and promoted by Gilead Sciences.

“The scientific literature – continues Petruzzelli – also tells us very well how patient information is a determinant of success and proactivity towards the doctor who treats him and towards the entire system. It is therefore important to think in these terms, especially when we are faced with therapies that are difficult to talk about – adds Petruzzelli – Car-T therapy is not a drug that is taken, but it is a process and is therefore more complicated to talk about, especially to those who are very fragile because it now comes after numerous therapies which unfortunately were not successful”.

From the voice and stories of the 3 protagonists of the podcast it emerges how Car-T therapies were a turning point. “It’s important to talk about it – recalls Petruzzelli – because what you know is less scary, especially if it’s told by a person who has experienced it first-hand. I like to define it as ‘secular science’, that is, that science that cannot be studied in any book, but which derives from the direct experience of illnesses. There is nothing better – he concludes – than the story of those who have already been through it to facilitate and open the way for others, to help those who are confident in science but hesitant about the approach to adopt in the path of this new treatment” .