“Cervical cancer is paradigmatic first of all in terms of epidemiology and causes. Papillomavirus is the absolutely prevalent cause. We have the possibility of vaccinating young people of both genders to prevent cancer, eliminating the cause”. Thus Francesco Perrone, president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), at the presentation of a study on immunotherapy treatment with pembrolizumab, in combination with concomitant chemoradiotherapy, on the occasion of Esmo 2024 which these days brings together thousands of oncologists from all over the world in Barcelona.

“Cervical cancer – she underlines – is also a tumor that lends itself to secondary prevention by anticipating the diagnosis through the Pap test, which is one of the 3 screenings that are also within the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea), and therefore as the first step (primary prevention) has not worked we must move on to secondary prevention and keep our eyes open to reach the main objective: increasing the probability of recovery”.