In July, international sarcoma awareness montha family of rare and heterogeneous tumors (about 100 types) that can affect any age, the awareness and information campaign ‘Patients, experts and institutions together in the challenge to sarcomas’ (#we are not sarcomas), promoted and organized by the Paola Gonzato Foundation-Rete Sarcoma Ets, to which over 20 patient organizations belong, including national and international associations and federations. The aim of the initiative, presented today, is to create a virtuous network between patients, experts and institutions to improve the journey of patients of all ages.

The campaign, which develops on social media throughout July, from the pediatric to the adult area, starts with the launch of three very short videos of the international award of Spain (Global Network of Patients with Sarcoma), infographics on the disease and on the centers specialists, together with the presentation of the first national survey on ‘Living with sarcoma’. The campaign also represents the framework for the initiatives of the organizations that have joined, with the sharing of materials.

Sarcomas represent a heterogeneous oncological area marked by important criticalities. Patients affected by these rare aggressive tumours, difficult to diagnose and treat, especially if outside specialist centers have histories of physical and psychological pain. Due to the rarity and complexity of the disease – explains a note – they have late, incorrect or inaccurate diagnoses in over 30% of cases and inappropriate treatments, inadequate surgical interventions and with the consequent need for re-interventions which, not only cause additional suffering, but are also avoidable costs to the health system. Added to this are limited investments in research, little commercial interest in developing new drugs, regulatory barriers and clinical research methodology, reduced access to information on where to be treated and on the disease.

Patients with sarcoma suffer not only from the disease but also from a still sub-optimal management of assistance: in fact, the model of the National Rare Cancer Network, the ‘hinge’ between the European reference networks (ERN), is not yet fully operational and the regional oncological networks (Ror). In this context, “in reality, patient organizations can not only act as a bridge – says Ornella Gonzato, founder and president of the Paola Gonzato Rete Sarcoma Ets Foundation, molecular biologist and university professor in the ‘life science’ regulatory area – but accelerate the process, trying to stimulate and co-design, together with experts and institutions, a better system, capable of giving answers to those who experience a rare and complex oncological disease such as a sarcoma in their own life, or that of a loved one. The close collaboration and mobilization of the patient community together with the scientific community – recalls Gonzato – led on the political level, in 2017, to the birth of the ERNs, research networks and, for the first time, highly specialized assistance networks in pathologies rare and complex, both in the pediatric and adult areas”.

“An experience like sarcoma – says Natalia Fernandez Diaz-Cabal, writer, poet and linguistics professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and the University of Shanghai – greatly influences the desire to tell others about one’s illness and how it changes one’s life every day and future prospects. The radical and sudden transformation of the body and of existence need to be communicated, one feels the urgency to reflect on what has been lost and what has been gained along the path of mutilation. Words become important, metaphors become a place for internal and external discussion. Writing and communicating to others is healing, it’s good for the soul and the body”.

The first national survey on ‘Living with sarcoma in Italy’ was also presented at the launch press conference, the focus of which is not the disease but better understanding the needs and expectations of those who live – or are next to those who live – disease paths so complex. The research was designed jointly by the Paola Gonzato Foundation and AstraRicerche, which operationally supervised its implementation and development. The project is sponsored by the Higher Institute of Health, the Municipality, the Prefecture and the University of Udine, Fnomceo, Aieop, the Aiom Foundation, Women for Oncology Italy, Aiocc, Cnao, ‘Health: a good to defend, a right to promote’, Sarcoma Patient Advocacy Global Network and the membership of the Peter Pan Association, Il Giardino della Ricerca Odv, Fiagop, Fondazione Italiana Gist Ets, Agito Odv, Association With Gabriele Against Rare Tumors, Stefano, Federico and Ilaria Gentili Association, One day at time , neVALElapena Association, Ageop, Mario Campanacci Association, Ets Maria Ruggieri Odv Association, Chiara Paradiso Volunteer Organization.