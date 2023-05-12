‘Early palliative care in hemato-oncology: the new response to the needs of patients and caregivers‘. The big names in the sector will discuss this issue on Friday 19 May in Rome, from 10 am at the Hotel Donna Camilla Savelli, during a meeting organized by Gimema Foundation (Italian group of adult hematological diseases)-Franco Mandelli Onlus with the aim of “bringing the attention of the Italian scientific community and the general public to the integration of palliative care in the management of patients with solid and haematological tumors”. During the proceedings, Gimema announces, “eminent Italian and international clinicians, patient associations and health professionals who revolve around the hemato-oncological patient will meet to discuss early palliative care, as a therapeutic and preventive resource which, integrated into the treatment , within two months of the patient’s advanced stage diagnosis, can bring significant benefits, both from a clinical point of view and in terms of quality of life for the patient and the caregiver”.

The working day – explains a note – is sponsored by the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, AIL (Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma), Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), Sie (Italian Society of haematology) and Sicp (Italian Palliative Care Society), and supported by the Ail sections of Bari and Rome. It is aimed at hematologists, oncologists, palliative care specialists, biologists, nurses, psychologists, but will be open to patient associations, with a view to increasing patient involvement in therapeutic choices. You can register online on the website www.ercongressi.it, by accessing the ‘our congresses/2023’ section.

The event will open with greetings from Marco Vignetti, president of the Gimema Foundation, followed by a scenario on the value of early palliative care, the role of digital technologies and quality of life in hematology, curated by Mario Luppi of UniMoRe and by Fabio Effective, head of the Gimema Foundation’s Quality of Life Unit. There will also be speakers from the USA and Canada. Introduced by Paolo Corradini, president of the Sie, the first session of the morning will then begin, in which we will take stock of the news regarding the management and quality of life in important haemato-oncological pathologies. The afternoon session will see the testimonies of hematologists who will talk about the different experiences of integrating early palliative care into health care.