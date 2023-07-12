“In Italy, about 11 million people smoke, one in 4 adults, a slightly increasing number in the post pandemic. It is a chemical addiction to nicotine, but also a psychological, gestural and belonging one. Supportive strategies for smoking cessation are needed, but they are also aimed at reducing smoking and the harms of smoking. In other fields of medicine, the concept of risk reduction is contemplated, such as in the harm caused by alcohol, nutrition, oncology and infectious diseases. In smoking the same principle finds it hard to be accepted and applied“. As Claudio Zanon, oncologist and scientific director of Motor Healthin his speech today at informal hearings held in the Social Affairs Commission on the European plan to fight against cancer.

“Technology, however – he underlined – has developed alternative non-combustion devices that can be used to reduce the risk in heavy smokers, as recently demonstrated by independent scientific studies”. The data available on smoking indicate the “need for a serious comparison on the possible reduction of the risk and the impact on the National Health Service”.

“On lung cancer screening – continued Zanon – the data in the literature are demonstrating the efficacy of low-dose CTs in selected subjects. It would be desirable to identify at least two centers in the regions or macro-regions, in connection with other European centers that carry out the same screening.For the renewal of technology – he continued – I recall that artificial intelligence is not only fundamental in diagnostic imaging, but also in other disciplines, such as biological and genetic research, the extension of pharmacological research, the robotics and data analysis to measure the impact of oncology care”. In this regard, “then you need a assessment – observed Zanon – within the oncological networks, the age of the equipment, considering the coaching techniques such as radiosurgery, theragnostics and precision diagnostics. For more sophisticated technologies, national coordination is needed that takes into account not only the territory, but also the skills”.

On the subject of prevention, with regard to the “modern approach to breast cancer screening – the expert explained – there is a significant difference in adherence from the North and the South due to cultural issues, due to the lack of trust in the NHS and the lack of organization and presence of dedicated radiographers.It would be important – Zanon suggested – to concentrate the consultation of mammographic images in a regional diagnostic center, with specialized radiologists who, with the help of artificial intelligence, can make more correct diagnoses, speeding up procedures and solving the problem of personnel and waiting lists”. Furthermore, “to raise standards in cancer care – he concluded – a European network of operators in the oncological field is needed, as is done for rare diseases“.