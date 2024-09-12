“For haematological and onco-haematological diseases There are no prevention factors and therefore the diagnosis in many cases is rather late. Despite this, we have some interesting results that especially in recent years are revolutionizing the therapeutic approach of patients, obtaining increasingly better prospects of healing and long-term survival. Thanks to innovation we have increasingly personalized therapies”. This was stated by Armando Santoro, director of the Humanitas Cancer Center and professor of Oncology at Humanitas University, on the occasion of the presentation – today in Rome – of the #SavingTime campaignthe first initiative of Lilly in the area of ​​hematological tumors. Objective: to remember the progress of scientific research and give voice to the still unsatisfied care needs of about half a million Italians.

Blood tumors “affect various age groups – explains Santoro – For example, lymphomas and multiple myelomas predominantly affect younger people, while chronic lymphocytic leukemia and follicular lymphoma affect older people. So we are faced with an extremely heterogeneous patient population”.

In the month dedicated to raising awareness about blood cancers, “campaigns like ‘#SavingTime. More time thanks to research on blood cancers’ are absolutely important to inform, communicate, raise a certain type of alarm and also push people to ask themselves the question – concludes the oncologist – Which means not delaying the fact of contacting a doctor, a specialist, a hematologist in the presence of initial symptoms that may lead to the suspicion of some pathology”.