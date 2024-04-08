“We can certainly include the use of the bicycle among the prevention tools: in general it favors the reduction of pollution as a means of transport. And in particular it favors movement, which is part of healthy lifestyles, fundamental to prevent the tumor. It's what we call primary prevention. Then there is secondary prevention that we absolutely cannot neglect, made up of those checks that allow us to arrive in time when the tumor is already there.” Vittorio Altomare, head of the Breast Unit of the Campus Biomedico University of Rome, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, who yesterday, in Rome, animated the seventh edition of 'Bikes in pink', a cycle ride in the center of the capital to raise awareness among women of the importance prevention and regular breast health checks. An initiative created with the support of the Policlinico Campus Biomedico Foundation.

“We have remembered – adds Altomare – also in practice, that cycling is an opportunity for health. Sustainable mobility is an element on which all of Europe and the entire world is paying attention. And oncologists can only have consideration of everything that is prevention”.

And this year, the specialist underlined, “with yesterday's event, which was very well attended, we wanted to draw attention to young women who have to face the problem of breast cancer and, in particular, although it is a small percentage , on those who have a genetic mutation and a hereditary-familial risk, a topic that is increasingly coming to the attention of us healthcare professionals. It is important to give it the right importance and make people aware of turning to the 'right' centres, i.e. the Breast Units now quite well known but not yet enough”