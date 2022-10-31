from Anna Fregonara

An assisted communication tool for those who cannot speak due to neoplasms of the upper aero-digestive tract (if early diagnosis can be cured in 80-90% of cases)

Giving a voice, in different languages, to those who do not have it. the strength of the app My voicea new assisted communication tool studied

for whom, suffering from neoplasms of the upper aero-digestive tracts (pharynx, larynx and oral cavity), he finds himself voiceless or with difficulty speaking in a difficult moment in life: when there is a strong need to be listened to, to relate to his family, to free himself from the sense of marginalization.

In Italy i head and neck malignant tumors they are about 3% of all malignant tumors. Every year they diagnose themselves about 13,000 new cases and most of them are observed in the male population (7,300 cases). Although relatively infrequent, they represent an important social problem due to the delicacy of the functions they can compromise.

Not being able to communicate anymore There fundamental early diagnosis. If identified in the early stages and in the absence of lymph node involvementthese neoplasms have cure rates ranging from 80 to 90% explains Roberto Maroldi, president of the Italian Association of Head and Neck Oncology and director of the School of Specialization in Radiodiagnostics, University of Brescia. Do not forget the importance of a correct lifestyle if you think that i75% of head and neck cancers can be caused by smoking and alcohol.

Unfortunately, the disease is discovered at an advanced stage in most patients. This is mainly due to the lack of knowledge of these types of cancer and the consequent underestimation of symptoms explains Lisa Licitra, director of SC Medical Oncology 3 Head and Neck Tumors, IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute Milan and associate professor of medical oncology, University of Milan. When the extension of the tumor does not allow conservative therapeutic approachesi can go to meet the impaired ability to communicate in an understandable way. This leads to frustration, a sense of isolation with repercussions on a psychological and relational level.

How does it work Launched in 2013 and developed by Merck, the app is now completely renewed. was presented at the Genoa Science Festival and available for free on Apple and Android platforms since November. Its simple operation: by tapping one of the 130 icons the app plays the associated pre-recorded phrase, optionally pronounced by a male or female voice. S.i can customize as needed that you have in everyday life, record a message and insert an image in the sentences written by the user. Among the noveltiesthe integration of a translation that allows you to play audio messages in multiple languages. The main functions are intuitively accessed thanks to the presence of menus, the possibility of creating "archives" or categories that collect, for example, the commonly used phrases, such as requests for help or the need to express emotions. There is the possibility of carrying out quick actions that allow you to immediately reproduce an yes, a no, a I don't know or to ring a bell to attract attention.Italian Laryngectomy Association (AILAR), of the A.Italian Association of Head and Neck Oncology (AIOCC) and the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG).