Every year in Piedmont there are over 30 thousand new cases of cancer and it is estimated that they lead to almost 58 thousand hospitalizations. A health emergency to which it is important to find quick answers. And if the regional system already supports 35 thousand patients with its services every year, today is the announcement of the start of a collaboration between the Piedmont Region and Novartis Italia to further improve the care and management of Piedmontese cancer patients.

Piedmont – we read in a note – is a key region in the fight against tumors: the first regional oncology network was born here, a model for the rest of Italy; Here there is also the Novartis research and development plant in Colleretto Giacosa, which over the years has become an innovation hub for precision nuclear medicine and where some oncology therapies are produced and then destined for world markets. “Piedmont is an excellence for the treatment of tumors thanks to its cutting-edge centers where high-value scientific research and profound attention to patient care coexist – declares Valentino Confalone, Country President Novartis Italia – This collaboration with the Region it therefore has a particular meaning for us: it adds to what we already do in our Colleretto Giacosa plant where we are committed to reimagining current therapeutic paradigms in the field of oncology through radioligands and represents a virtuous example of active synergy of all actors of the country system, in which regional institutions, oncologists and patient associations play a fundamental role. Only by collaborating together can we evolve the health service and make it ready to face the challenges of the future”.

The collaboration is part of the shared commitment of the Region and Novartis to implement the National Oncology Plan and aims to improve the care and management of Piedmontese patients. “The Piedmont Region stands out on the oncology front with the creation of a cutting-edge care model – states the regional health councilor, Luigi Genesio Icardi – which brings together high medical professionalism and high technology, at the service of the patient both in hospital than in the territory. The new Oncology Network of Piedmont is an internationally recognized model, the added value on the research and therapeutic front consists in knowing how to join forces and work as a team with all the subjects involved in the fight against tumors”.

Every year around 35 thousand people benefit from the services and benefits coordinated by the Piedmont Regional Oncology Network. The optimization of the organizational paths for the management and monitoring of patients managed between the hospital and the territory, as well as the identification of more effective prevention, diagnosis and management systems – concludes the note – remain a priority for the Region, even with the The aim of restoring the system heavily impacted by the pandemic of recent years.