In patients with resistant or relapsed multiple myeloma, a new drug combination, belantamab mafodotin with bortezomib plus dexamethasone (BorDex), significantly prolonged disease progression-free time and survival compared with daratumumab plus BorDex, the standard of care. These are the positive results of a planned interim efficacy analysis of the Dreamm-7 study, just released by GSK, evaluating belantamab mafodotin as a second-line treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer globally. Every year around 176 thousand new cases are diagnosed worldwide. The search for new therapies is necessary as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.

“Patients suffering from multiple myeloma – says Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK – need, after the first relapse, effective, easily accessible therapeutic options with new mechanisms of action. We are particularly encouraged by the potential of belantamab mafodotin in combination with BorDex to address unmet needs in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, given the head-to-head comparison with the daratumumab-based standard-of-care regimen.”

The safety and tolerability of the combination with belantamab mafodotin – explains a note – are consistent with the safety profile known for the individual drugs. The results of the interim analysis will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting and shared at the level of health experts. The Ddreamm (DRiving Excellence in Approaches to Multiple Myeloma) clinical development program continues to evaluate the potential of belantamab mafodotin in the first lines of treatment and in combination with new therapies and standard of care treatments. This includes the ongoing head-to-head Phase 3 Dreamm-8 study evaluating belantamab mafodotin in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone versus bortezomib in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone. Dreamm-8 data is expected in the second half of 2024