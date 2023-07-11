Multiple myeloma, with 6,000 new diagnoses a year in Italy, especially in the elderly, is the second most common blood cancer. The therapeutic innovations made available in recent years, while not leading to a cure, have allowed the pathology to become chronic – with an alternation between relapses and remission intervals – which has changed the evolution and clinical history of patients, triggering greater complexity managerial. ‘Knowing multiple myeloma: how to improve the care pathway’ is dedicated to the theme, the policy brief, an operational document with a political orientation, presented today in Rome, developed as part of the ‘Knowing multiple myeloma’ project promoted by Sanofi in partnership with European Myeloma Network Italy and the association ‘Aladdin’s lamp Ets’.

The document – explains a note – aims to offer the Institutions a series of operational proposals aimed at outlining a model of care capable of responding to the still unsatisfied needs of patients, proposing to enhance the integration of socio-territorial services with the system hospital and to relocate some low-complexity services to the local area, to reduce the impact of the pathology on patients, family members and caregivers. “Since a therapy that guarantees full recovery is not yet available and it predominantly affects the elderly – says Vanessa Cattoi, Budget Commission, Chamber of Deputies – multiple myeloma represents a real challenge for our national health system”.

“This – he adds – is mainly due to the increase in prevalence, linked to the progressive aging of the population. I would therefore like to thank the promoters of the ‘Know multiple myeloma’ project for having turned on a beacon on such a serious and complex pathology and for having brought – through this document – concrete proposals for the institutions, aimed at satisfying the real needs of patients and their families”. “On the one hand – explains Mario Boccadoro, professor emeritus Hematology, University of Turin, president of the European Myeloma Network Italy and vice president of the European Myeloma Network – the enormous therapeutic advances have led to a chronic nature of the disease” with “long periods of remission with a good quality of life, on the other hand this has generated management complexity for all the figures involved: doctors, decision-makers and patients themselves.It is precisely for this reason – he continues – that we have started a process shared between doctors and patients, aimed at identifying the critical issues and the main unsatisfied needs, to bring concrete operational solutions to the attention of the Institutions better management of the care pathway”.

The policy brief – reads the note – identifies 10 proposals that move along 3 macro-guidelines: promoting greater integration between hematology centers and local medicine in taking care of the patient; implement the strategic guidelines of the new Oncology Plan (PON) and increase knowledge of the disease, starting with general practitioners, expanding the routine blood tests to be prescribed to the over 60 population. “In the historical phase we are experiencing – underlines Davide Petruzzelli , president of the “Aladdin’s lamp Ets” Association, national coordinator of Favo – Hematological Neoplasms Group – we have the opportunity to reconfigure a NHS closer to the citizen, tending towards ever higher standards of assistance. We are pleased to have taken part in this project in order to turn the spotlight on pathologies that need to be reinterpreted with respect to the past, with a view to continuous dialogue and confrontation with the institutions”.

“Like Sanofi, our commitment is to bring innovative therapeutic solutions to improve the quality of life of patients – recalls Fulvia Filippini, Country Public Affairs Head of Sanofi Italy – This, however, does not only concern scientific research, but also the development of partnerships with patient associations, institutions and scientific societies in order to fully respond to patients’ needs, making it possible to achieve new standards of diagnosis and prevention for correct management.Through the ‘Knowing multiple myeloma’ project – he adds – we wanted to build an alliance between the world of institutions, that of clinicians and that of patients to achieve the goal of finding solutions to the needs not yet fully satisfied of the latter. We hope that the document presented today will be a step concrete progress in this direction”.

The document – concludes the note – was drawn up by a working group made up of representatives of the clinical world and patients. In addition to Boccadoro and Petruzzelli, the following collaborated: Michele Cavo, full professor of Hematology, director of the specialization school in Hematology of the University of Bologna and of the Seragnoli Institute of Hematology; Francesco Di Raimondo, full professor of Hematology, director of the Hematology Division, Vittorio Emanuele University Hospital of Catania; Maria Teresa Petrucci, medical director at the Hematology division – Sapienza University of Rome; and a group of patients with multiple myeloma: Marco Dell’Acqua, Aurora Graziosa, Cristian Mascia, Poalo Messina, Sonia Pesapane, Marilena Pisciella.