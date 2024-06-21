Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd), the monoclonal drug-conjugated antibody discovered by DaiichiSankyo and developed and marketed in partnership with AstraZeneca, has won the prestigious Prix Galien Italia 2024 for the chemical-biotechnological drugs category. Specifically engineered to be directed against the Her2 receptor – reports a note – the ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan is helping to change the natural history of Her2-related disease. This drug represents an innovation in the panorama of antibody drug-conjugate (ADC) technology thanks in particular to the potency of the cytotoxic agent, the high drug-antibody ratio and the bystander effect which allows it to exert anti-tumor activity even in surrounding Her2 negative cells. The drug has shown significant benefits in all efficacy parameters measured in the pivotal clinical trials conducted so far, with over 2 years of life expectancy without disease progression in pre-treated HER2+ breast cancer patients and with particular relevance in improving clinically and statistically the overall survival in patients with HER2+ and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer, in HER2+ gastric cancer and in non-small cell lung cancer with HER2 mutation.

“DaiichiSankyo, together with our precious partner AstraZeneca, is honored to receive this prestigious award in recognition of the innovative ADC DXd technology, deruxtecan, which is the basis of this antibody drug conjugate which has been shown to change the prognosis of patients suffering from different types of tumors that express Her2 – commented Mauro Vitali, Head of Oncology Business Division of Daiichi Sankyo Italy – With the approvals of the European Commission and the three recent approvals of Aifa, trastuzumab deruxtecan is now available in Italy for different types of tumors”. The Prix Galien, born in France in 1970 with the aim of promoting the most significant advances in research in the pharmaceutical field, is today considered the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in this sector and the highest tribute to research and development in the industry of global healthcare innovation, so much so that over time many countries have embraced the initiative. In Italy the Prix Galien – we read – was awarded for the first time in 1992, and since 2012 it has been managed by Springer Healthcare Italia. The PrixGalien 2024 award was presented to DaiichiSankyo and AstraZeneca during the ceremony held at the Hotel Parco dei Principi in Rome, for the first time in conjunction with the Galien International Award.

“As a company we are pleased to receive this important recognition, an award that testifies to the commitment and dedication that AstraZeneca invests in the research and development of innovative treatments for cancer patients – commented Alessandra Dorigo, Head of Oncology of AstraZeneca Italia – We are We are also proud to be part of this collaborative journey with DaiichiSankyo, which has led to a significant change in the management of Her2-expressing breast cancer.” Trastuzumab deruxtecan is a drug-conjugated monoclonal antibody specific for the Her2 receptor – reports the note – Made with the use of ADC DXd technology (deruxtecan technology) patented by DaiichiSankyo. Trastuzumab deruxtecan is the leading ADC in DaiichiSankyo’s oncology portfolio and the most advanced program in AstraZeneca’s ADC science platform. It consists of a monoclonal antibody conjugated with a stable binding to a topoisomerase I inhibitor, a derivative of exatecan, via a tetrapeptide linker that can be selectively cleavable within the tumor cell. Today trastuzumab deruxtecan is available in Italy for the treatment of Her2-positive breast cancer, Her2-low breast cancer, stomach cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A large and comprehensive development program is currently underway to evaluate the efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan monotherapy for the treatment of several Her2-expressing tumors. Further clinical trials are also underway with trastuzumab deruxtecan in combination with other anti-cancer treatments, such as immunotherapy, the note concludes.